Park inspired pumpkins could win prizes

Decorate a pumpkin in a way that celebrates an Indiana State Park and share it on social media for a chance to win prizes this October.

“October is a great time to visit Indiana State Parks, whether for a drive to look at fall color or a weekend to enjoy our fall festivals and Halloween activities,” said Ginger Murphy, deputy director of Indiana State Parks.

Participants can paint or carve a pumpkin, or decorate it in some other manner, to reflect a favorite state park, or a favorite family-friendly park activity.

Snap a photo of the pumpkin or even a selfie with it (no filters, please), and post it on the Indiana State Parks Facebook page with the hashtag #INStateParksPumpkin. Include a short explanation of why you created your particular pumpkin. You’ll be entered in a contest to win a 2018 annual pass, $50 camping gift card, $50 state park inns gift card or 2018 lake permit.

Indiana State Parks Facebook page is facebook.com/INDNRStateParksandReservoirs.

Prizes will be awarded to winners in the following categories:

Youth Park Pumpkin Challenge Winner: Up to age 12; be sure to include your age in post.

Grand Park Pumpkin Challenge Winner: Overall challenge winner.

Best Park Pumpkin: Best “favorite state park” image.

Best Park Activity Pumpkin: Best illustration of a family-friendly park activity.

Best Selfie with Park Pumpkin: Favorite selfie/park pumpkin photo (bonus “points” awarded for taking the pumpkin selfie in a state park).

If you don’t want to decorate a pumpkin you can still participate by voting. Click on “like” for your favorites. Winners in the remaining categories will be selected by state park staff. Entries accepted from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31. Photos will be placed in albums for voting in early November.