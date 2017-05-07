Perfect lands on study committees

State Sen. Chip Perfect, R-Lawrenceburg, has been appointed by Senate President Pro Tem David Long (R-Fort Wayne) to serve on the following commission, councils and board during the summer and fall months to help prepare for the 2018 session of the General Assembly:

Public Highway Private Enterprise Review Board

Executive Officers Compensation Advisory Commission

Military Base Planning Council

Tourism Council

“These committees are important to the legislature, as they allow my colleagues and I to further examine issues we identified during the 2017 legislative session,” Perfect said. “In the following months, we will address issues related to our state highways and infrastructure, as well as attracting tourism to our state.”

When Indiana’s part-time legislature is not in session, lawmakers serve on interim study committees that meet to review the state’s top issues, as identified by the General Assembly during the prior legislative session.

Study committee topics are assigned by the bipartisan Legislative Council, comprised of 16 voting members - eight from the Senate and eight from the House of Representatives.

To view interim committee agendas and stream hearings online, visit www.in.gov/iga