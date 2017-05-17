Pool policy changes for food and drinks

If you plan to visit Lawrenceburg’s pool this summer, leave your cooler, food and drinks at home. City council passed a policy Monday, May 15, prohibiting folks from bringing their own eats and drinks.

The initial intention was to prohibit coolers because alcoholic beverages have been snuck in through that means, but council voted to prohibit folks from bringing in food and drinks after the pool manager stressed concession sales have fallen considerably over the past several years.

She said people who want to pack lunches should have no issue with using the park behind the pool.

Lawrenceburg residents receive a free season pass with proof of residency within city limits. Only people living full-time in a household may be included on an application. Individuals who own property within city limits but do not reside within the city are not considered Lawrenceburg residents.

The pool, 305 W. Tate St., opens Saturday, May 27.