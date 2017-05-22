Post office delivers old bills
Old Greendale utility bills lost recently by the U.S. Post Office were found and mailed without contacting the City of Greendale.
Greendale had already addressed the issue. Sending out the bills has resulted in confusion from utility customers.
Phones started ringing off the hook from customers thinking they have not paid their bills.
Customers are being asked to disregard the bills received over the weekend if it has already been paid.