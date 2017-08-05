Post office loses utility bills

The Post Office confirmed last week it could not find the 2,116 Greendale utility bills dropped off Friday, April 28, in Lawrenceburg, said City Manager Steve Lampert.

Greendale customers now have until the end of the business day, Monday, May 22, before bills become delinquent, he said.

The bills were sent from the Lawrenceburg Post Office to the Cincinnati Post Office for sorting/coding.

“They apparently were lost in Cincinnati. This morning, we are reprinting 2,116 new bills and will deliver to the Lawrenceburg Post Office by 2 p.m. today,” he said in a press release Friday, May 12.

Apparently the City of Rising Sun and Aberdeen Pate Water systems had their bills lost too. Rising Sun posted on its web site it will not reprint bills but they still were due by Monday, May 15.