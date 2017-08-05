Preparedness consortium offers free disaster course

Catastrophic disasters often impact rural areas and the human cost can be very high. In these times of crisis, small, rural communities are often ill-equipped with facilities to manage large numbers of casualties. When the time comes, communities must be prepared to use available resources in order to properly manage the remains that will result.

The Rural Domestic Preparedness Consortium is making it easier for emergency responders in the Vevayarea to be prepared for such events by delivering a free U.S. Department of Homeland Security-certified course – Planning for Mass Fatality Incidents in Rural Communities.

This eight-hour instructor-led course will be offered from 8 a.m. to 5p.m. June 1, at Switzerland County Technical & Education, 708 W. Seminary Street, Vevay.

This course gives participants the basics of mass fatality response while providing the opportunities to exchange rural perceptions and brainstorm solutions to simulated emergencies.

Participants will learn both in a classroom-lecture setting and through group activities.

Registration is required for by May 18. To register - contact: https://acadisportal.in.gov/AcadisViewer/Login.aspx https://acadisportal.in.gov/AcadisViewer/Login.aspx. If you have any questions about this course, contact Doug Cooke at dcooke@dhs.in.gov.