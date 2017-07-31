Primary care back-to-school event has free exams

St. Leon Primary Care and Family Nurse Practitioner Rachel Holcomb, APRN, MSN, FNP-BC, are hosting a back-to-school event on Tuesday, August 1, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Children of all ages and their families are invited to attend.

Free eye chart exams, hearing screenings, and height and weight measurements will be available for children, along with back-to-school treats and the chance to win door prizes. Free Skyline® coneys and hot dogs will be provided.

“A quick sight, hearing, height and weight checkup can help make sure your child is ready for school,” said Holcomb. “Sight and hearing problems can adversely affect your child’s academic performance. Through screenings, potential health issues can be detected and addressed early.”

Holcomb has been a nurse practitioner since 2009 and has worked in a wide range of healthcare settings, from surgical oncology and pediatrics to emergency and urgent care. She welcomes both adult and pediatric patients at St. Leon Primary Care, 28208 Ind. 1, Suite 101.

While appointments for visits are preferred, walk-ins are always welcome. Office hours are Monday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule an appointment, please call 1-812-576-0139.