Public can comment on TIF districts

The Dearborn County Redevelopment Commission will hold Public Hearings regarding the West Harrison, West Aurora and St. Leon recently updated Economic Development Tax Increment Financing plans. The hearings will be Thursday, Nov. 2, beginning at 9 a.m. and will take place at the

Dearborn County Administration Building, 3rd Floor Conference Room,

215 B West High St.,

Lawrenceburg.

Following the public hearings, commission members will meet at 9:30 a.m.

The purpose of this meeting is to approve a Confirmatory Resolution for the amended West Harrison, West Aurora and St. Leon Economic Development Plans. Also to be discussed will be the demolition of a sign in the West Aurora TIF area business park, housekeeping items and One Dearborn updates.