Public can review requests before plan commission

The Lawrenceburg Advisory Plan Commission will meet for discussion and public hearing at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, council chambers, 230 Walnut St., Lawrenceburg

Members will discuss and send a recommendation about revising Section 154.40 E) 1. b) “SIGNS” of the Lawrenceburg Zoning Code. The affected property is located within Lawrenceburg’s “B”, “LB” and “B/GM” Zoning Districts.

The owners of McDonald’s are requesting a variance to the Development

Standards to Section 154.40 (SIGNS) of the Lawrenceburg Zoning Code. The affected property is located at 860 W. Eads Parkway, Lawrenceburg.

Tom Deville is requesting a variance to the Development Standards to Section 154.40 (SIGNS) of the Lawrenceburg Zoning Code. The affected property is located at 401 W. Eads Parkway, Lawrenceburg.

The applications and files on these matters are available for public inspection during the regular working hours at the plan commission office in the municipal building, located at 230 Walnut St., Lawrenceburg.

All interested persons will be given the opportunity to be heard in reference to the matters set out in the petitions (applications.)