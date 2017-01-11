Public hearing set for matching road and bridge funds resolution

The City of Greendale Board of Works will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, at the City Administration Building, 500 Ridge Ave.

Agenda items include Valley Woods substation, Valley Woods and Oberting Road culvert pipes, SDRSD cost of service study, Ridge Avenue traffic calming, brine tanks, project update and any and all other matters that come before the board.

City council will then meet for a public hearing at 6:45 p.m. regarding Resolution 2017-10 titled Resolution of the Council of the City of Greendale Providing for an Additional Appropriation within the Local Road and Bridge Matching Grant Fund.

Interested parties in the City of Greendale may be heard regarding the Resolution.