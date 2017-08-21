Public meetings set for education initiatives

Dr. Jennifer McCormick, Indiana State Superintendent of Public Instruction, will hold a variety of teacher and community meetings to discuss educational initiatives and provide updates.

A total of nine meetings will be held across the state.

In an effort to continue the conversation on education in Indiana, each meeting will provide the opportunity for Dr. McCormick to address Indiana’s approach in the areas of: accountability and school improvement, long-term goals, partnerships and consultation, assessment, supporting educators and students, academics, and school funding. Additionally, the meetings will include time for questions and answers.

All meetings are open to the public. Educators, parents, community members, and educational stakeholders are encouraged to attend.

One of the meetings will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at Columbus Area Career Connection, 1400 25th St., Columbus, Ind.

For information regarding upcoming dates, times, and locations of meetings, or to RSVP, please visit: www.doe.in.gov/news/fall-2017-teacher-and-community-meetings.