Put upcoming sobriety checkpoint on checklist

Troopers from the Indiana State Police Versailles Post will conduct a sobriety checkpoint at an undisclosed location in Dearborn County on Friday, May 19, and Saturday, May 20.

Drivers passing through the checkpoint area should have their licenses and registrations ready to present to troopers, and will be detained briefly while troopers determine whether further investigation is necessary.

The purpose of sobriety checkpoints is to remove those motorists from the highways who are alcohol or drug impaired and pose a danger to all who use the roadways.

Impaired drivers are responsible for billions of dollars in property damage, personal injury, and death annually.

To help to ensure your weekend is safe, observe the following tips:Plan ahead and always use a designated driver.

Don’t get behind the wheel of a vehicle if you’ve been consuming alcoholic beverages; call a taxi, a family member, or friend who has not been drinking to give you a ride.

If you are hosting a party, always offer alcohol-free beverages and make sure all of your guests leave with a sober driver or allow them to spend the night.

Remember, Friends Don’t Let Friends Drive Drunk. Take the keys and never let a friend drive drunk.