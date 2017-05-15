Recognize an outstanding volunteer

Serve Indiana is once again presenting its Serve Indiana Awards for Excellence.

These awards recognize the outstanding volunteer contributions to causes that include health care, neighborhood revitalization, youth and senior activities, the arts, education, justice, housing, nutrition and social services.

If you know someone that should be recognized as a volunteer in one of eight categories which are Corporate Service, Exemplary Service Learning, Faith-Based Volunteer, Lifetime Achievement, National Service, Volunteer Program, Volunteerism, and Youth Volunteer, go to www.serveindiana.gov to make a nomination.