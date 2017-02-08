Reconstruction begins on I-74

The Indiana Department of Transportation will launch its $61 million pavement replacement project on Interstate 74 at a groundbreaking ceremony Monday, Aug. 7, at 1:30 p.m. at the eastbound rest park located 2½ miles east of Batesville.

INDOT’s contractor plans to begin construction activities immediately after the event.

This full-depth reconstruction of I-74 lanes between interchanges at New Point and State Road 101 is INDOT Southeast District’s first NEXT LEVEL project. NEXT LEVEL is a sustainable, data-driven plan to invest over $30 billion in road and bridge improvements over the next 20 years. These investments include projects at city, town and county levels statewide.

Milestone is the state’s prime contractor for rebuilding I-74 over the next 2½ years. Work includes pavement replacement in Decatur, Franklin and Ripley counties- with new bridge superstructures at Little Laughery Creek and Western Creek.

Construction operations slated for late-summer and fall of this year will focus on patching, shoulder strengthening, widening and building crossovers for future traffic shifts.