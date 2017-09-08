Redevelopment board will meet

The City of Greendale Redevelopment Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, 500 Ridge Ave.

Topics of discussion will be executive director report, approval of 2018 GRC budgets, updates on MGPI project, South Redevelopment drainage project, electrical substation, Belleview/Ridge/Route 1 report, Community Crossings Grant-Urban Way extension project update, 2017 Community Crossings grant application, North/South Flossie Drive Extension update, St. Elizabeth Development, Kelsey Chevrolet project, Giles Expansion project, and any other matters presented.