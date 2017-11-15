Redevelopment board will meet

The City of Greendale Redevelopment Commission will conduct a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21at 500 Ridge Ave.

The Greendale Redevelopment Commission will meet in regular session directly following the public hearing.

Topics of discussion will be executive director report, updates on MGPI Project, south redevelopment drainage project, electrical substation, Belleview/Ridge/Route 1 report, Community Crossings Grant-Urban Way extension project update, North Flossie Drive extension update, Kelsey Chevrolet project, Giles Expansion project, Lischkge relocation project, ISBDC contribution request and any other matters presented.