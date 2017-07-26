Reel in big catch? Let DNR know.

Anglers who reel in a large fish can now submit their Fish of The Year and Record Fish entries to the DNR online.

A new online form allows anglers to fill out data quickly and email a photo and other documentation. It is at wildlife.IN.gov/9453.htm.

“It allows anglers to enter right from the field from any internet connected device,” said Michelle Cain, wildlife information specialist with the DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife. “We’re hoping that by making the process simpler we will get more entries this year.”

Indiana tracks big fish two ways. The State Record Fish program documents the largest fish by species ever caught in Indiana. The Fish of the Year program documents the largest fish by species caught in a given year.

Size for State Record fish are determined by weight and length, whereas Fish of the Year entries are judged only by length.

Additional information on the programs, including general rules for submitting applications, is at wildlife.IN.gov/3577.htm.

Anglers can still mail in the form and all information needed. A form is still provided in the Fish Rules and Regulations Guide.