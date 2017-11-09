Remember in September to register to vote

Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson today joins fellow members of the National Association of Secretaries of State in reminding citizens that September 2017 is National Voter Registration Month.

Lawson is working with Indiana’s federal, state and local leaders to make eligible voters aware of registration deadlines, encourage increased voter participation and engagement, and promote state resources that are available to help with the registration process.

“Voting is a fundamental right and allows every citizen to have a voice in government. If you are unregistered, I encourage you to visit our website and submit an application right away. Those five minutes might be the most important you spend today,” said Lawson.

To register to vote in Indiana, visit www.IndianaVoters.com. There, Indiana residents can register, verify their registration, check their polling place, and look up contact information for local election offices.