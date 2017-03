Ind. 1 at Whitewater River will be restricted to a single lane for up to 180 days when bridge repairs get underway in late March.

The bridge is located 0.31 miles south of U.S. Highway 52- west of Cedar Grove in Highland Township of Franklin County. Traffic count is 3,420 vehicles per day. Temporary signals at either end of the structure will control traffic flow, allowing motorists to cross one-direction-at-a-time.