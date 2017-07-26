Report duplicative state requirements on web portal

State Rep. Randy Frye, R-Greensburg, is asking Hoosier employers to help identify duplicative or redundant state reporting requirements using a new online portal.

“I encourage Hoosier business owners to take the survey to give us feedback on how we can streamline reporting requirements or eliminate them where possible,” Frye said. “The General Assembly will review the feedback from this survey so we can help small-businesses run more smoothly instead of being bogged down with unnecessary paperwork.”

The web-based survey is the result of legislation Frye voted in favor of this year with the support of the Indiana Economic Development Corp. Frye said the easy-to-use portal is part of an overall effort to further reduce unnecessary government regulations and costs, and streamline processes.

Small-business owners and local governments can now visit www.iedc.in.gov/programs and click on “Duplicative Reporting” to fill out the survey.

The form asks the user to identify situations where they are required by state law, rule or guideline to submit similar information to at least two state agencies.

Duplicative information can include notifications, tax reports, employment data and other statistical data. Frye said the confidential survey is user-friendly and only takes five minutes to complete.

Earlier this year, U.S. News and World Report ranked Indiana as the best-run state in America based on fiscal responsibility, streamlined operations and enhanced transparency.

Frye said he would like to continue the state’s momentum by improving government efficiency, which ultimately saves taxpayer dollars and helps the economy.