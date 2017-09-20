Report highlights work of Indiana Supreme Court

The Indiana Supreme Court annual report, July 1, 2016 to June 30, 2017, is now available online. The annual report provides information about the work of the Court and its affiliated agencies. In addition to providing statistics on the nearly 900 cases considered by the Court, the report also details the administrative work of the judicial branch. Read the report at courts.in.gov/supreme/files/1617report.pdf.

The five justices heard oral arguments in 59 cases and handed down 73 majority opinions after reading tens of thousands of pages of briefs. In 2016-2017, 77 percent of Court opinions were unanimous.

A variety of Supreme Court agency initiatives and statistics are detailed in the report. It also includes photographs of judicial branch leaders interacting with students, community members, judges, and the press.

By the end of the fiscal year:

2.1 million documents e-filed statewide

263 courts in 61 counties maintained records in Odyssey (the state record system)

250 days of judicial educational opportunities offered

463 applicants passed the Indiana bar exam

93 attorney discipline matters disposed

4 judicial discipline matters disposed

432 tweets highlighted opinions and other court announcements

Past annual reports can be found at courts.in.gov/supreme/2484.htm.