Lawrenceburg Mayor Kelly Mollaun and the City of Lawrenceburg will host a public town hall meeting at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15, in the council chambers, 230 Walnut Street Lawrenceburg, featuring state Sen. Chip Perfect and State Rep. Randy Frye and Randy Lyness. Topics of discussion will be regarding current legislative issues with an opportunity for questions and answers. Light refreshments will be served.