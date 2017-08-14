Review state physical education standards

The 2017 Physical Education Academic Standards are now available for public review until Sept.11.

Through their leadership and expertise, a review committee consisting of educators and stakeholders revised the standards with the goals of clarifying the standards, updating the content, and aligning them with the current national standards.

Your feedback will enable us to validate and refine the standards to better serve and prepare Indiana’s students.

Following further evaluation of information gathered, the standards will then be finalized and released.

Additional proposed standards for Health and Wellness will be posted for public review in the upcoming weeks. http://www.doe.in.gov/ccr/physical-education