Ride the rodeo for 4-H

Planned as an annual event, the Ohio County 4-H Rodeo will roll into town Friday, Aug. 18.

With major events starting at 7 p.m., the rodeo will feature bull, steer and sheep riding, with custom buckles awarded to sheep riding, calf riding and amateur bulls winners.

Horses haven’t been left out, with barrel racing offered, too, for a $50 entry fee and $100 added prize.

The cost for bull rides is $25, with a buckle and cash prize to the winner. Jackpot bulls have a higher entry fee, at $60, but a $1,000 added prize.

Cost of sheep riding is $10 and steer riding is $15. Youth events will start at 6 p.m.

Admission is $10 per person, with 5 and under free. Protective gear is provided if needed, with local participation encouraged.

Call-ins for jackpot bull riding and barrel racing are 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, at the Sebra Office, 336-861-2219. Or call 513-317-8735 for more information.