Ridgewood receives award for outstanding customer service

Ridgewood Health Campus, Lawrenceburg, recently received the Diamond Award from Trilogy Health Services for customer service excellence at Trilogy’s spring meeting in Cincinnati.

Ridgewood is a trilogy senior living community that offers personalized senior living services, including assisted living, memory care, long-term care and transitional care.

Trilogy twice yearly receives feedback from residents and families through customer satisfaction surveys, used to identify places where the campus excels and opportunities for growth.

Ridgewood Health Campus received recognition for its scores in appearance 9.67, activities 9.58, quality of care 9.55, staff attitude 9.62, value of services 9.52, dining experience 9.36, overall 9.55 out of a total of 10.

“At Ridgewood Health Campus we are united in the same goal; to exceed the expectations of our customers. our scores on the customer satisfaction survey reflect the commitment of every Ridgewood Health Campus team member, and it is with great pride that we receive this recognition,” said Gwen Reverman, executive director.

“We are honored to have received such positive feedback from those we serve, and promise them that we will continue to provide the same customer service excellence they have come to expect from Ridgewood Health Campus.”

Services are delivered by staff trained to honor and enhance the lives of residents through compassion and a commitment to exceeding customer expectations, said Reverman.

For more information, call 812-537-5700, visit www.ridgewodhs.com.