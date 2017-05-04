School board to hold retreat

The Lawrenceburg Community School Corporation board of school trustees will hold a board retreat Friday, April 7, and Saturday, April 8, in the Turner board room of Rising Star Casino, 777 Rising Star Drive, Rising Sun.

On Friday a special session public meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. Agenda items include transportation cost update, facility use/multi-purpose field fee revenue, Lawrenceburg High School building needs/five-year plan, LHS roof; can it be cleaned?, band expectations for the future, extra curricular activity goals- do coaches submit goals to athletic directors and how are they evaluated and random student drug testing policy review and establishments of wait period.

An executive session will be held at 9:30 p.m. By law, executive sessions are closed to the public. On the agenda is to discuss a job performance evaluation of individual employees.

On Saturday, the public special session begins at 9 a.m. Agenda items include teacher goals, teacher input into programming/curriculum and testing, foreign languages at elementary schools discussion, job prepardness for students, technology- mobile hot sports on activity buses?, transfer students update, exit interview reports, middle school name and mascot discussion and random drug/alcohol testing results update and discuss lay coach and non-certified random pool.

An executive session will be held at 1 p.m. topics of discussion include staff/coach performance evaluations for Greendale Middle School, Central Elementary School and Lawrenceburg Primary School.