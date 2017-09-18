Secretary of State mobile office headed to county

Indiana Attorney General Mobile Operations Center will be at the Lawrenceburg Public Library, 150 Mary St., from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21.

The MOC will be conducting constituent outreach, incuding registering people for the Do Not Call List and searching the Indiana Unclaimed division for potential funds for people from Dearborn County.

Our MOC has visited 70 county libraries so far this year.