SEI awards scholarships

Tyra Nicole Baker, South Dearborn High School, is among the winners of this year’s SEI Communications college scholarships.

In its 25th year, the Southeastern IN Rural Telephone awards five $500 scholarships to area high school seniors annually. SEI Data, a subsidiary of SEI Communications, also awards three $500 scholarships.

The Cooperative now has awarded 139 scholarships totaling $70,000.

Other Southeastern IN Rural Telephone award winners:

Evan Robert Gray, Milan High School

Mikayla Elizabeth George, Jennings County High School

Claudia W. May, Madison Consolidated High School

Morgan Catherine Meyer, Milan High School

SEI Data

Olivia Michelle Voss, Jac-Cen-Del High School

Hope S. Storie, Madison Consolidated High School

William Taylor Colwell, Madison Consolidated High School