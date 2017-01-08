Seniors can apply for Lilly scholarships

High school seniors can now apply for the 2018 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship by going to the Dearborn Community Foundation, Inc. web site at dearborncf.org.

DCF administers the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program in Dearborn County for Indianapolis-based Lilly Endowment, Inc. The recipient of the 2018 full-tuition Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship will be announced in early December 2017. The application deadline for the 2018 LECS is 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14.

Dearborn County students can visit the DCF web site and click on the scholarship page button, then follow the directions to complete the application.

Deadlines for all other 2018 DCF scholarships for high school students will be announced soon.

For more information on the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship, go to dearborncf.org; or visit the office at 322 Walnut St. Lawrenceburg, or call 812-539-4115.