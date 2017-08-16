Stamp Passport to the Past

Get a look at four historic places on same day Local historical societies will host a “Passport to the Past” Saturday, Aug. 26, to visit the region’s historic houses

and markers.

Harrison Village Historical Society, Crosby Township Historical Society and Friends of White Water Shaker Village will coordinate their open hours to allow visitors to see local historical sites on the same day.

Visitors can begin the tour at any site. The Othniel Looker House, Passmore Cabin, Crosby Township Hall and the North Family of the White Water Shaker Village will all be open from 2

p.m. to 5 p.m.

Visitors will receive a “passport” at the first site they visit, and will get a stamp in their passport when they leave. Visitors who have all four stamps in their passport by 5 p.m. will receive a small potted herb, donated

by Adopt a Plant, 10856 Oxford Road, New Haven.