Stange graduates Concordia

Grace M. Stange from Lawrenceburg, received a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Concordia University, Nebraska, Saturday, May 6.

The university awarded undergraduate or graduate degrees to 306 May graduates. Graduates receiving a degree in August 2016 or December 2016 were also invited to participate in the ceremony. Rev. Dr. John Mehl of Seward, Nebraska, presented the commencement address, and Concordia presented additional honorary awards and degrees.

In his commencement address, Mehl talked about Concordia being a sending place. “It is a place where people come to be prepared for service in church and world and today, you are being sent out to do that very thing,” said Mehl.

“You are being sent out this day to show God’s love by what you do and say in a variety of different places and in different vocations all over the world. Some of you will stay in Seward and others will go to Cambodia and everywhere in-between,” Mehl said.

To close his message, Mehl addressed the president and provost saying, “I think it might be time to light them up and send them out.”