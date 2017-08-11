State business tax climate among top in the nation

Indiana’s business tax climate ranks among the top 10 in the United States, according to the Tax Foundation’s 2018 State Business Tax Climate Index.

The Index measures states’ tax codes, evaluating nearly 115 variables in five categories, including corporate, individual income, sales, property and unemployment insurance taxes.

In ninth place overall, Indiana outranks its neighboring states, with Illinois at 29, Kentucky at 33, Michigan at 12 and Ohio at 45.

We also fared well in many individual categories, ranking fourth in property tax, ninth in sales tax and 10th in unemployment insurance tax.

Employers are attracted to areas that have a high potential for growth and success, and our flourishing business tax climate is a major aspect of what brings out-of-state companies to Indiana.

I am proud of our business-friendly tax climate, and am hopeful this report will encourage even more companies to settle in the Hoosier state.