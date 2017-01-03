State festival guide available

The Indiana State Festivals Association announced that the 2017 Indiana Festival Guide is now available at over 850 locations in all 92 counties.

The 2017 Indiana Festival Guide features over 650 festivals across the state celebrating everything from heritage and historic figures to locally grown persimmons and apples.

“No matter how big or small, our members’ events perfectly showcase Hoosier hospitality and generate revenue for Indiana communities,” said Indiana State Festivals Association President Larry Bemis. “We are thankful for our continued membership growth and sponsorship from partners such as the Indiana Office of Tourism Development and Hoosier Energy. Their support allows us to create the only comprehensive events publication in Indiana.”

The cover of the 2017 Indiana Festival Guide features 17 festivals in Anderson/Madison County. The 96-page, glovebox-sized booklet provides details on festivals every month of the year, as well as destination travel information.

Festival-goers can find pick up locations and order a mailed copy, or view and download the 2017 Indiana Festival Guide by visiting IndianaFestivals.org.