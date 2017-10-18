State library hosts genealogy fair

The Indiana State Library will host its annual Indiana Genealogy and Local History Fair in downtown Indianapolis Saturday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Admission is free and open to the general public. This year’s theme is “Sacrificing and Shaping the Future,” commemorating the Centennial of World War I and examining military resources and history.

Over 30 genealogical and local history organizations and commercial vendors will be in attendance.

Highly acclaimed, internationally known speakers and genealogy consultants Kathleen Brandt and Katherine R. Willson will present.

Brandt, an international genealogy consultant, speaker and writer has more than 10 years of experience as a professional genealogist and is a licensed private investigator.

Kathleen’s clients include NBC Who Do You Think You Are?, and PBS Finding Your Roots. She is a member of the Association of Professional Genealogists. Kathleen will speak on “Finding Your Revolutionary War Soldier” and “Finding the Elusive Civil War Ancestor.”

Katherine R. Willson, a highly acclaimed and nationally-known public speaker will speak about “Military Record Research”: How can you determine which major conflict your ancestor might have served in? Which records may have been generated during that time, and where are they held?

There will also be a wide variety of door prizes being given away.