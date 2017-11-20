State parks event schedule online

When you start thinking about your 2018 recreation, make sure you plan for every month.Use the DNR’s special events schedule, StateParks.IN.gov/3282.htm, which shows what big events are planned for this year at state park properties throughout Indiana.

Some changes are bound to occur during the year, so check in often at calendar.dnr.IN.gov.

Some state parks also offer periodic electronic newsletters with event details. You can see a list at public.govdelivery.com/accounts/INDNR/subscriber/new and sign up for your favorites. Entering your email in the landing page will take you to a webpage with a list of the newsletters.