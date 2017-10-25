State police posts hold prescription drug collection

On Saturday, Oct. 28, the Drug Enforcement Administration is sponsoring the 14th nationwide “Prescription Drug Take Back” initiative. The “Take Back” initiative seeks to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft through proper disposal of prescription drugs.

Collection sites will be set up nationwide for expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs which will be properly disposed of without threat to the environment. This program is for liquid and pill medications.

Needles, new or used, will not be accepted for disposal. This service is free and anonymous with no questions asked.

Last April Americans turned in 450 tons (900,000 pounds) of prescription drugs at almost 5,500 sites operated by the DEA and more than 4,200 of its state and local law enforcement partners. Overall, in its 13 previous Take Back events, DEA and its partners have taken in over 8.1 million pounds—more than 4,050 tons—of pills.

Indiana State Police is pleased to partner with the DEA, and as in the past, the drugs may be dropped off at any Indiana State Police Post, except the Toll Road Post. The event will be between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.