Students: River Sweep posters could win cash

Students in kindergarten through 12th grade are invited to design a poster for the 29th annual Ohio River Sweep 2018, with a chance to win one of 15 cash prizes.

A $500 prize will be presented to the student with the winning design for the official Ohio River Sweep T-shirt. Thirteen $50 prizes will be awarded; one to a winner in each grade level.

The poster contest is open to students in public or private schools, including home schools, who live in or attend schools in counties bordering the Ohio River or counties participating in the Ohio River Sweep.

This includes all regional counties along the Ohio River including Dearborn and Ohio counties.

The 29th annual Ohio River Sweep will be Saturday, June 16, 2018.

The sweep covers nearly 3,000 miles of shoreline from Pittsburgh, Pa., to Cairo, Ill.

The Sweep is held to create an awareness of water quality problems caused by litter and illegal dumping.

Posters submitted for the contest should reflect this goal and focus on encouraging volunteer participation.

Deadline for the Poster Contest is Friday, Dec. 15.

The Ohio River Sweep is sponsored by the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission. ORSANCO is the water pollution control agency for the Ohio River and its tributaries.

For more information about the Ohio River Sweep Poster Contest or for complete contest rules and regulations, contact Lisa Cochran at 1-800-359-3977 or visit www.OhioRiverSweep.org.