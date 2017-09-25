Submit photo for state display honoring veterans

The Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites is seeking photo submissions of current and former service members for the annual Heroes from the Heartland display. The project recognizes Indiana’s faces of valor by showcasing the images in a large photo display and Facebook gallery. The submission period for photos runs until Oct. 14.

Heroes from the Heartland will be on display in one of the museum’s public spaces and on the museum Facebook page from Nov. 1 through 11. Veterans will also receive free admission to the museum from Nov. 1 through 11.

“The Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites is proud once again to honor Indiana service members with our Heroes from the Heartland display,” said Katelyn Coyne, gallery and public programs developer for the museum. “Now in its 10th year, Heroes from the Heartland highlights the contributions of Hoosiers to both Indiana’s and America’s military history.”



Photo submission requirements are as follows:

High-quality photo (at least 300 dpi, or dots per inch) of a current or former service member

Service member’s name

Dates of service

Branch of service

Indiana hometown

Submitter’s name

Service member’s story in a few paragraphs (optional)

Collection dates: Sept. 4 through Oct. 14

Send photos to ISMVeterans@indianamuseum.org



Please note that any photos mailed to the Indiana State Museum will be included in the display but will not be returned. Please do not send any original photos. We cannot return hard copies submitted for this project. By submitting a photo, you are giving the Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites permission to display and share your photo online and with the media.

For more information, please call 1-317-232-1637 or visit www.indianamuseum.org.