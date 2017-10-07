Summer cooling program offers utility assistance

The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority has released plans for the 2017 Summer Cooling Program through the Low Income Energy Assistance Program, which began June 26 and concludes Aug. 25.

As one of IHCDA’s key community service programs, LIHEAP’s primary program focus is to help keep Hoosiers warm in the winter. The winter assistance period ended on May 12, with a total of 103,200 households served and an average benefit of $350 per household.

As the weather heats up, a Summer Cool Program will be offered this year, providing a $134 credit to eligible households served during the winter months to use towards their electric bill.

Local service providers will also have a limited amount of air conditioners available to those with medical needs.

LIHEAP provides financial assistance to low-income households to maintain utility services during the winter heating and summer cooling seasons.

The program is administered at the state level by IHCDA and implemented locally through local service providers.

These agencies provide intake, application processing and utility vendor payments in every county across Indiana.

For more information on program eligibility go to http://www.in.gov/ihcda/.