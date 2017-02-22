Supreme Court applications due March 3

Applications for an upcoming vacancy on the state’s highest court are due March 3, by noon. In January, the Judicial Nominating Commission announced applications for a vacancy being created by the retirement of Justice Robert D. Rucker. Justice Rucker is retiring this spring after 26 years as an appellate court judge.

The application is available at courts.in.gov/jud-qual/3306.htm. A candidate must be an Indiana resident and a member of the Indiana bar for ten years or an Indiana judge for five years. Those interested in applying may contact Commission Counsel, Adrienne Meiring, at 317-232-4706 or adrienne.meiring@courts.in.gov.