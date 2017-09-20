Teens in unhealthy relationships can seek support group

Safe Passage, Batesville, is now offering a 10-week, confidential, Teen Support Group. This group is for teens, age 14 to 17, who are in an unhealthy dating relationship or have a history of unhealthy dating relationships. This group will focus on education of teen dating violence, asset building, and activities aimed at preventing future unhealthy relationships.

To join us, call our 24 hour helpline at 1-877-733-1990 or e-mail us at prevention@safepassageinc.org. We would love to meet you!