Touchdowns for Texas scores big

It wasn’t scripted, but it could have been.

The city of Lawrenceburg will donate $5,500 for hurricane relief in Texas after the Lawrenceburg Tiger Varsity football team and the Franklin County Wildcats did their best to make the donation a hefty handful.

Lawrenceburg City Council agreed the city would donate $500 for each touchdown scored during the Tigers’ Homecoming Game Friday, Sept. 15.

When all was said and done, the Tigers scored 44 points and the Wildcats scored 34 points.

The program, under the name Touchdowns for Texas, was recommended by Mayor Kelly Mollaun. Council nearly voted to contribute based solely on Tiger touchdowns but thought better of that and decided to pony up for all TDs. Nice call.