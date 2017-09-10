Tourism bureau offers giveaway

The Dearborn County Convention, Visitor & Tourism Bureau has officially launched its annual Tour for the Cure® Awesome October Giveaway, with a large prize package scheduled to be awarded to one lucky winner.

The contest will run on the bureau’s Tour for the Cure® Facebook page at www.facebook.com/tourforthecure through the end of the month.

The contest is free to enter but you must be 21.

Participants can enter the contest one time per week (with bonus entries available for sharing).

At the end of the month, one winner will be chosen to receive the full prize pack, including a “Taking a Break” spa package at the Parlour of Aurora, lunch at Whiskey City Sweet Retreat, dinner at Final Cut

Steakhouse, overnight getaway for two at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Lawrenceburg, and a three-piece Vera Bradley luggage set in the “Modern Medley” breast cancer awareness pattern.

Through a variety of overnight travel packages, day trips, group excursions and special events, the bureau’s Tour for the Cure® initiative has raised more than $75,000 for the Vera Bradley Foundation since Tour for the Cure® began.

A nonprofit foundation affiliated with Vera Bradley Designs, Inc., the Foundation works to support breast cancer research through their endowed chair at Indiana University.