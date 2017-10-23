U.S. 50 lane closures planned at Tanners Creek bridge this week

The Indiana Department of Transportation plans to close the right lane of eastbound U.S. 50 Tuesday, Oct. 24, near mile marker 164.0 at Lawrenceburg while contracted crews remove barrier wall sections in place during construction of the new bridge at Tanner’s Creek.

This work should occur between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., weather permitting.

On Wednesday, beginning at 9 a.m., single lane closures will be re-imposed while workers apply painted pavement markings. Later in the week, raised reflective pavement markers will be installed.

Sunesis Construction is Indiana’s contractor for this $6 million bridge project that has removed the old 3-lane structure in phases and replaced it with new superstructure supporting four lanes of eastbound U.S. traffic.

Pavement approaches, sidewalk and lighting are included in the contract.