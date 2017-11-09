U.S. 50 lanes to close for pouring bridge concrete

The Indiana Department of Transportation plans to close lanes on eastbound U.S. 50 near mile marker 164.0 at Tanner’s Creek Thursday night Sept. 14, and Friday night Sept. 15, while contracted crews pour concrete to construct the bridge’s deck.

Motorists will be restricted to a single lane beginning at 7 p.m.

Sunesis Construction, Indiana’s contractor for this $6 million bridge replacement project, is rebuilding the south half of U.S. 50’s Tanner’s Creek bridge- replacing the old three-lane structure with one that will accommodate four lanes. The north half structure was built in the initial phase of construction which began last October.

Preliminary deck-pour operations are scheduled to occur Thursday from 7 p.m. until 11:30 p.m.

The actual deck pour should begin at 7 p.m. Friday- restricting travel lanes until 7 a.m. All work is weather dependent.

INDOT officials anticipate fully opening the new U.S. 50 5-span bulb-T beam bridge to traffic by Thanksgiving.