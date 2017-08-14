U.S.50 RESTRICTIONS SET FOR TANNERS CREEK BRIDGE OVERLAY

The Indiana Department of Transportation plans to begin westbound lane restrictions Monday, Aug. 21, on U.S. 50 at the

Tanners Creek bridge, weather permitting, to facilitate minor repairs and placement of a thin overlay atop the 4-span structure’s driving surface.

Two U.S. 50 westbound lanes will be closed at a time during this three-to four-week operation. Two other westbound lanes, and the westbound ramp from Ridge Avenue, are expected to remain open to traffic at all times.

Dave O’Mara is INDOT’s contractor for this $497,612 two-bridge preservation project.

Specialty subcontractor RAM Construction is charged with installing the polymeric overlay on this 881-foot-long structure that spans Tanner’s Creek and an adjacent service road 2.97 miles east of Ind. 148. The 3/8-inch overlay projects the bridge’s deck from elements of weather- while flint chips mixed with the polymer epoxy assures long-lasting surface friction for safer driving.