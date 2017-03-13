View Indiana Big Tree Register

The updated Indiana Big Tree Register is now available online for Hoosier big tree lovers.

The register, which is published every five years, lists the largest tree- or “champion”- of every native tree species in Indiana. It is at dnr.IN.gov/forestry/8169.htm.

The current listing of Indiana’s biggest trees was open for nominations in 2015. DNR Division of Forestry staff confirmed nominations in 2016.

Indiana’s Big Tree Register follows a points system used by the National Big Tree Register that takes into account tree height, trunk circumference, and canopy spread to determine the overall largest tree.

There are still several species without champions because they have not received a nomination.

Many of the champions are found in open areas such as cemeteries, yards or agricultural fields. With more space and less competition for water and sunlight, trees in these areas can grow to their largest potential.