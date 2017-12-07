Volunteers wanted for river workshops

Since 1998, Living Lands & Waters has worked with more than 97,000 volunteers to remove over 9 million pounds of marine debris from America’s rivers.

Their 2017 Ohio River Tour, running July through November, covering over 14 locations along the Ohio River banks, is seeking cleanup volunteers and high school students to participate in the tour’s free educational river workshops.

Among the workshop locations are:

*Lawrenceburg, Tanner’s Creek Boat Ramp, Oct. 3 though 7.

*Aurora, Lesko Park, Oct. 9 through 10.

The 2017 tour will host a series of water-based cleanup events, supported by community volunteers, and educational student workshops for local high schools aboard their “floating classroom”. The first stop on the Ohio River Tour will be in Ripley, Ohio, July 25 through 29.

All events and programs are available on a first come, first served basis, and are free of charge. Lunch will be included for all Ohio River Tour cleanup volunteers. Individuals, families and groups are welcome. Volunteers should be at least 12 years old.

Each event can accommodate more than 50 volunteers per day. All necessary materials are provided, including trash bags, gloves, life jackets, water, sunscreen, and bug spray.