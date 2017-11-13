Volunteers will conduct surveys in Dillsboro for planned grant application

The town of Dillsboro intends to apply for grant funding from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs, Community Development Block Grant Funds, to complete a study of the town’s water and sanitary sewer utilities for the town.

The grant program requires current information on the income levels of the households that are located within the town limits of Dillsboro.

Trained volunteers will go door-to-door to randomly selected residents beginning the week of Dec.4, to obtain the surveys. It should only take a few minutes to complete the survey.

The survey is strictly confidential and is being conducted under the direction of Ivy Tech Southeast in Madison and the Southeastern IN Regional Planning Commission in Versailles.

Direct questions to Mary McCarty, Southeastern Indiana Regional Planning Commission, 812-689-5505.