vy Tech, Trine University partner for reverse transfer initiative

Ivy Tech Community College and Trine University have created a new statewide reverse transfer agreement for students who have transferred to Trine prior to completing their associate degree at Ivy Tech.

To be eligible for the reverse transfer, students need to meet the following transfer policies and conditions:

*Students must have completed a minimum of 15 credit hours from Ivy Tech to be eligible for reverse transfer

*Students must be a currently enrolled Trine University undergraduate

*Students must have no prior associate degree from Ivy Tech

Once the student has attained 66 or more total credit hours (including the minimum of 15 from Ivy Tech) they will be notified each semester of their potential eligibility for an Ivy Tech associate degree through reverse transfer until they opt-in or opt-out

“The ability to earn an associate degree through the reverse transfer opportunity creates a milestone on students’ educational journey. This credential may make them more marketable, keep them motivated on their way toward a bachelor’s degree, and serve as a valuable asset should they be delayed in achieving their ultimate degree goal. We are especially pleased to have this reverse transfer agreement with excellent independent institutions such as Trine, a university with a long history of working collaboratively with us,” said Dr. Russ Baker, vice president of academic affairs and university transfer division, Ivy Tech Community College.

Ivy Tech has partnered with other institutions to offer reverse transfer, including: University of Southern Indiana, Indiana State University, Purdue University, Ottawa University, University of Phoenix and Western Governors University.